Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HCCI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $355.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.10 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.