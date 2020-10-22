Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has $125.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

HSKA has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heska from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Heska from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heska from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Heska from $90.00 to $116.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.42.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $115.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.00 and its 200-day moving average is $89.62. Heska has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $116.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.16 and a beta of 1.68.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.29). Heska had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $45.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.94 million. Analysts forecast that Heska will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Heska news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $109,063.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,509.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 9,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $983,024.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,815,669.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,776 shares of company stock worth $2,913,217. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Heska by 2.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Heska by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,618,000 after buying an additional 79,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Heska by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Heska by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Heska by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

