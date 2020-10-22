Highcroft Investments (LON:HCFT) Shares Gap Down to $685.00

Highcroft Investments plc (LON:HCFT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $685.00, but opened at $665.00. Highcroft Investments shares last traded at $699.30, with a volume of 157 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 680.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 687.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 million and a PE ratio of -13.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a GBX 21 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Highcroft Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -94.30%.

Highcroft Investments PLC is a Real Estate Investment Trust with a premium listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (Stock Code: HCFT). The group owns a portfolio of commercial properties based in England and Wales. Highcroft aims to deliver sustainable income and capital growth for its shareholders through accretive asset management initiatives and the recycling of capital.

