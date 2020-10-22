HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) versus Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Head to Head Review

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) and Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of HireQuest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Kforce shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.8% of HireQuest shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Kforce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

HireQuest pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Kforce pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kforce pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kforce has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for HireQuest and Kforce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HireQuest 0 0 0 0 N/A Kforce 0 4 2 0 2.33

Kforce has a consensus target price of $31.75, suggesting a potential downside of 15.67%. Given Kforce’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kforce is more favorable than HireQuest.

Volatility & Risk

HireQuest has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kforce has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HireQuest and Kforce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HireQuest -14.02% 6.79% 4.24% Kforce 3.54% 29.96% 12.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HireQuest and Kforce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HireQuest $15.88 million 6.45 -$290,000.00 N/A N/A Kforce $1.35 billion 0.61 $130.86 million $2.35 16.02

Kforce has higher revenue and earnings than HireQuest.

Summary

Kforce beats HireQuest on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc. provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labour and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 147 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia. It serves small businesses and large corporate enterprises in the manufacturing, warehousing, construction, disaster recovery, hospitality, recycling, logistics, auctioneering, landscaping, and retail industries. The company was formerly known as Command Center, Inc. and changed its name to HireQuest, Inc. in September 2019. HireQuest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, South Carolina.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc. provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security. This segment serves clients in various industries comprising financial services, communications, insurance services, and government sectors. The FA segment offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients in areas, including general accounting, business analysis, accounts payable, accounts receivable, financial analysis and reporting, taxation, budget preparation and analysis, mortgage and loan processing, cost analysis, professional administration, outsourced functional support, credit and collections, audit services, and systems and controls analysis and documentation. This segment serves clients in various industries, including financial services, healthcare, and government sectors. The GS segment provides staffing services and solutions to the Federal Government as a prime and a subcontractor. It offers integrated business solutions to its clients in areas comprising information technology infrastructure transformation, healthcare informatics, data and knowledge management and analytics, research and development, audit readiness, financial management, and accounting. Kforce Inc. was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

