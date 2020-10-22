Hive Price Down 15.7% Over Last Week (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Hive has a total market cap of $59.11 million and $3.32 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hive has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001136 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000135 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001492 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00040187 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (HIVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 403,760,349 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hive is hive.io

Hive Coin Trading

Hive can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

