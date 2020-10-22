Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hookipa Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.33.

NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $9.69 on Monday. Hookipa Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.18. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 34.74% and a negative net margin of 247.22%. The business had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 819,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 502,715 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 28,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 25,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

