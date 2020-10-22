Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Hope Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 24.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Hope Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub cut Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

