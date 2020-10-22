Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.88 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.38 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hope Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hope Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $999.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.67. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $15.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 51.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 40.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,647,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $292,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

