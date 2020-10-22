Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Trading Down 5.3%

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) traded down 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $73.33 and last traded at $74.31. 4,242,134 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 2,216,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.93.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.82.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $7,979,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $128,729.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,729.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,250 shares of company stock valued at $11,052,338. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. CWM LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 642.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.