Hornby (LON:HRN) Shares Gap Up to $35.00

Hornby Plc (LON:HRN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.00, but opened at $37.00. Hornby shares last traded at $37.10, with a volume of 1,323 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market cap of $64.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 35.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 33.44.

About Hornby (LON:HRN)

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and supply of toy and hobby products. It offers products under various categories, including train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and coaches, themes, tracks and track accessories, buildings, platforms and bridges, and power and control, as well as spares and accessories.

