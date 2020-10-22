H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Purchased by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354,210 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC owned 0.41% of H&R Block worth $12,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $197,776.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 338,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,085,806.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Gerard acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $182,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 194,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,831.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HRB opened at $17.95 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $25.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $601.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.03 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 871.04% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 299.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HRB. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on H&R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded H&R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded H&R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.