HSBC Upgrades Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) to Buy

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LGGNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legal & General Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Shares of LGGNY stock opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $21.35.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.