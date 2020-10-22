Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Downgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00.

HPP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.06.

HPP opened at $20.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.72. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.71. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $198.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 2.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.26%.

In related news, Director Barry Alan Porter purchased 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.09 per share, with a total value of $115,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,625.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 14,872 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 528.1% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 194,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 163,492 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 15,966 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 58.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,642,000 after purchasing an additional 211,982 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 35,233 shares during the period.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

