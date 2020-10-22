Humanscape (HUM) One Day Volume Tops $17,400.00

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Humanscape has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $17,400.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, DigiFinex and CPDAX. In the last week, Humanscape has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00240278 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00089059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00033461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.40 or 0.01307161 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000211 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00144491 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,929,925 tokens. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Humanscape

Humanscape can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, DigiFinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.