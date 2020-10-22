Hunting PLC (HTG.L) (LON:HTG) Shares Gap Down to $147.90

Hunting PLC (HTG.L) (LON:HTG) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $147.90, but opened at $139.20. Hunting PLC (HTG.L) shares last traded at $144.10, with a volume of 64,842 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HTG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hunting PLC (HTG.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hunting PLC (HTG.L) from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hunting PLC (HTG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of Hunting PLC (HTG.L) in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hunting PLC (HTG.L) from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 288.64 ($3.77).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 144.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 178.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market cap of $201.23 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Hunting PLC (HTG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.35%.

In other news, insider Keith Lough purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £8,100 ($10,582.70). Also, insider Bruce Ferguson bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £17,220 ($22,498.04).

About Hunting PLC (HTG.L) (LON:HTG)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

