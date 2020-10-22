IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IMCD in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get IMCD alerts:

IMDZF stock opened at $120.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.46. IMCD has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $121.21.

IMCD N.V. markets, sells, and distributes specialty chemicals, and pharmaceutical and food ingredients in Europe, Turkey, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers surfactants, builders, and functional additives; excipients, active ingredients, and specialty solvents; additives, actives, and functional ingredients; and resins and binders, additives, functional fillers, pigments, and specialty solvents.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for IMCD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMCD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.