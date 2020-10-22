Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) has raised its dividend by 111.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $315.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Independent Bank Co has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.42. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Co will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

