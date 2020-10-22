Indiana Resources Ltd (ASX:IDA) Insider Acquires A$52,518.78 in Stock

Indiana Resources Ltd (ASX:IDA) insider Bronwyn Barnes acquired 1,750,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$52,518.78 ($37,513.41).

Bronwyn Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 2nd, Bronwyn Barnes 4,500,000 shares of Indiana Resources stock.

On Friday, August 7th, Bronwyn Barnes 4,500,000 shares of Indiana Resources stock.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Bronwyn Barnes 6,592,242 shares of Indiana Resources stock.

About Indiana Resources

Indiana Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Tanzania and Mali. It primarily explores for gold and nickel deposits. The company holds interests in the Kossanto West, Koussikoto Ouest, and Kenieko Nord projects located in the Kenieba province, western Mali; and the Ntaka Hill, Kishugu, and Naujombo projects, as well as surrounding tenements located in south-east Tanzania.

