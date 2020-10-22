Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IDEXY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $14.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $89.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

