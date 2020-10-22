Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) PT Raised to $90.00

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

NGVT opened at $59.20 on Thursday. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $94.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.97 and a 200-day moving average of $52.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 2.30.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.78. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 36.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

