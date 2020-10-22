Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) PT Raised to $90.00

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.03% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.
NGVT opened at $59.20 on Thursday. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $94.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.97 and a 200-day moving average of $52.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 2.30.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ingevity Company Profile
Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.
