Inland Homes (LON:INL) Shares Gap Up to $49.00

Inland Homes PLC (LON:INL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $49.00, but opened at $51.00. Inland Homes shares last traded at $52.50, with a volume of 58,163 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $114.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 52.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.86.

In other news, insider Terry Rene Roydon sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65), for a total transaction of £75,000 ($97,987.98).

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield sites for residential and mixed use projects. The company is also involved in the provision of finance; construction of homes; letting or operating of real estate properties; and operation of a sports club.

