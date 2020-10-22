Insider Buying: Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Purchases $45,000.00 in Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hsenghung Sam Hsu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastenal alerts:

On Monday, October 19th, Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 2,000 shares of Fastenal stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $43.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $49.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.