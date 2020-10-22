Insider Buying: FENIX Resources Limited (ASX:FEX) Insider Acquires A$217,500.00 in Stock

FENIX Resources Limited (ASX:FEX) insider Robert (Rob) Brierley purchased 1,500,000 shares of FENIX Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$217,500.00 ($155,357.14).
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.05.
FENIX Resources Company Profile
Read More: Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FENIX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FENIX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.