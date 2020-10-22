Insider Buying: Microequities Asset Management Group Ltd (ASX:MAM) Insider Purchases A$104,650.00 in Stock

Microequities Asset Management Group Ltd (ASX:MAM) insider Leslie (Les) Szekely bought 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.46 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of A$104,650.00 ($74,750.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

Get Microequities Asset Management Group alerts:

Microequities Asset Management Group Company Profile

Microequities Asset Management Group Limited operates as a microcap and small cap fund manager in Australia. The company also manages investment funds. It serves high net worth investors. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Microequities Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microequities Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.