Insider Buying: New Millennium Iron Corp (TSE:NML) Director Acquires C$34,335.00 in Stock

New Millennium Iron Corp (TSE:NML) Director Mario Caron bought 327,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$34,335.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,042,000 shares in the company, valued at C$109,410.

Mario Caron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 13th, Mario Caron purchased 100,000 shares of New Millennium Iron stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,000.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Mario Caron acquired 10,000 shares of New Millennium Iron stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$800.00.

NML stock opened at C$0.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. New Millennium Iron Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 million and a P/E ratio of -6.33.

New Millennium Iron (TSE:NML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that New Millennium Iron Corp will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

New Millennium Iron Company Profile

New Millennium Iron Corp. explores for, evaluates, and develops iron ore deposits in Canada. The company's principal property is the Millennium Iron Range project, which include interests in the KéMag and LabMag taconite properties located in the Labrador Trough covering the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as in the Menihek Region around Schefferville, Québec.

