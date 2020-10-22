Insider Buying: Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Director Acquires $36,630.00 in Stock

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,727.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $36.71 on Thursday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $274.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average of $35.38.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.84 million during the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.67%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 36,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

