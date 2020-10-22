Insider Selling: Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) CEO Sells $1,050,000.00 in Stock

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,238. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ AIMC opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average is $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -80.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.58.
Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.98 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,038,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter.
About Altra Industrial Motion
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.
