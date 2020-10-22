Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) General Counsel Sells $132,770.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $132,770.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,323,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jacob J. Schatz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $139,500.00.

Shares of EA stock opened at $127.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,369,475 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,689,788,000 after acquiring an additional 592,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,404,299,000 after purchasing an additional 750,716 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,678,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,364 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,225,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,390,019 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,702,000 after purchasing an additional 38,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.41.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

