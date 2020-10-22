Insider Selling: INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:SNEX) Chairman Sells $244,286.68 in Stock

INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:SNEX) Chairman John Radziwill sold 4,444 shares of INTL FCStone stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $244,286.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,060.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Radziwill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get INTL FCStone alerts:

On Tuesday, October 13th, John Radziwill sold 1,194 shares of INTL FCStone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $65,419.26.

On Thursday, October 8th, John Radziwill sold 30,000 shares of INTL FCStone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $1,605,900.00.

On Monday, October 5th, John Radziwill sold 19,892 shares of INTL FCStone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,034,384.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, John Radziwill sold 13,394 shares of INTL FCStone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $688,719.48.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $56.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.01. INTL FCStone has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.39.

INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $322.60 million for the quarter. INTL FCStone had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 0.23%.

SNEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised INTL FCStone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered INTL FCStone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

About INTL FCStone

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for INTL FCStone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTL FCStone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.