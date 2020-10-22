Insider Selling: Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) Major Shareholder Sells $833,112.00 in Stock

Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 79,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $833,112.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 19th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 2,899 shares of Leisure Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $30,294.55.

On Monday, September 21st, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 50,000 shares of Leisure Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $537,000.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 100 shares of Leisure Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $1,069.00.

NYSE:LGC opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44. Leisure Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $11.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leisure Acquisition stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC) by 138.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Leisure Acquisition were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Leisure Acquisition

Legacy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

