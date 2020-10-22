Insider Selling: MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Major Shareholder Sells $868,000.00 in Stock

MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $868,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 19th, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 425,000 shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,992,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 125,000 shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $1,781,250.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 150,000 shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $2,167,500.00.

NYSE:MX opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.98. MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $16.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.62.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 251.86% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $118.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $13.40 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Vertical Group started coverage on MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 63.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 39,354 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 28.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 481,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after buying an additional 106,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 139.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About MagnaChip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

