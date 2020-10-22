Insider Selling: Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Sells $293,550.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $293,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of MRVL opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.94. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $45.04.
Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upgraded Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,534,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,906,000 after buying an additional 355,517 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,016,000 after buying an additional 2,947,456 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,582,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,725,000 after buying an additional 1,426,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,645,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,876,000 after buying an additional 1,204,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,093,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,514,000 after buying an additional 2,191,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.
Marvell Technology Group Company Profile
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
