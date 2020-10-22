Insider Selling: Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Sells $293,550.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $293,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MRVL opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.94. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $45.04.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upgraded Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,534,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,906,000 after buying an additional 355,517 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,016,000 after buying an additional 2,947,456 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,582,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,725,000 after buying an additional 1,426,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,645,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,876,000 after buying an additional 1,204,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,093,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,514,000 after buying an additional 2,191,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

