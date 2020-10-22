Insider Selling: Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Sells $230,813.63 in Stock

Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Gaines Wehrle sold 3,721 shares of Primeenergy Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $230,813.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gaines Wehrle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 14th, Gaines Wehrle sold 1,785 shares of Primeenergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $116,114.25.

On Monday, September 21st, Gaines Wehrle sold 1,000 shares of Primeenergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $69,080.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Gaines Wehrle sold 566 shares of Primeenergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $40,689.74.

On Friday, September 18th, Gaines Wehrle sold 1,668 shares of Primeenergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $117,927.60.

NASDAQ PNRG opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.44. Primeenergy Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $47.68 and a 52 week high of $170.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $124.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($3.14) EPS for the quarter. Primeenergy Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNRG. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in Primeenergy Resources by 98.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Primeenergy Resources in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Primeenergy Resources by 1,261.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Primeenergy Resources by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,478 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Primeenergy Resources by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Primeenergy Resources from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Primeenergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

