Insider Selling: Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) Senior Officer Sells C$386,095.00 in Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) Senior Officer Antoine Auclair sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.61, for a total value of C$386,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$104,940.62.

Antoine Auclair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Antoine Auclair sold 15,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.64, for a total value of C$489,660.00.

TSE:RCH opened at C$37.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$20.51 and a twelve month high of C$41.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$311.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$289.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.5281124 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

RCH has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. National Bank Financial lowered Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

