Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Insider Sells $251,909.75 in Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) insider Steve Oblak sold 839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $251,909.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,955,901.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Friday, October 16th, Steve Oblak sold 1,323 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $396,913.23.

On Monday, October 12th, Steve Oblak sold 14,385 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.57, for a total value of $4,294,929.45.

W stock opened at $270.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.36. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 97.68 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $349.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Wayfair’s revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $30,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth $46,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 130.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Wayfair from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays upgraded Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Wayfair from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.97.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.