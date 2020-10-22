Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $8.43 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.13. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$155.00 to C$151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$157.82.

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$143.17 on Thursday. Intact Financial Co. has a 1 year low of C$104.81 and a 1 year high of C$157.65. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion and a PE ratio of 27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.55, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$141.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$137.16.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.41. The business had revenue of C$2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.77 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.01, for a total value of C$78,341.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,013,830.40. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Martel acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$141.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$792,807.24.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

