Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) traded down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.11 and last traded at $24.35. 717,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 857,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.56.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.69.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.57% and a negative net margin of 228.87%. The company had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $117,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,311,444.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,845 shares of company stock valued at $590,238 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,885.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 42,478 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 18,857 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.