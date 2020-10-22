Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

NASDAQ IBKR traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,216. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.77. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $58.50.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Compass Point cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 200,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $10,665,854.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 710,869 shares of company stock worth $36,870,621. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

