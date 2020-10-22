Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Down 5.9%

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s stock price was down 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.30 and last traded at $30.38. Approximately 1,082,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 764,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ICPT shares. Citigroup raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average is $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $972.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.64.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $1.02. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.73% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.28) earnings per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 54,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $2,760,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder S.P.A. Genextra sold 1,362,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $64,128,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,417,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,978,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,501,192 shares of company stock valued at $71,310,546. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 101.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

