InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

IHG has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BNP Paribas cut InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NYSE IHG opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.31. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $69.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 74.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 633,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,398 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

