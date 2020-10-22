International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Shares Gap Down to $100.45

Shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $100.45, but opened at $96.20. International Consolidated Airlns Grp shares last traded at $102.90, with a volume of 29,179,992 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on IAG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target (down from GBX 250 ($3.27)) on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 298.94 ($3.91).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 129.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 197.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24.

In related news, insider Stephen Gunning sold 8,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total transaction of £1,134.38 ($1,482.07).

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

