Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $112.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.88. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

