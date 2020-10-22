Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 9,685 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 90% compared to the average volume of 5,097 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,387 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at about $918,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,921,000.

Shares of TAN stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.95. 41,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,649. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.29 and its 200-day moving average is $44.16. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $78.36.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

