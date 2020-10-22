Invinity Energy Systems plc (IES.L) (LON:IES) Shares Gap Up to $120.00

Invinity Energy Systems plc (IES.L) (LON:IES) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $120.00, but opened at $125.00. Invinity Energy Systems plc (IES.L) shares last traded at $122.80, with a volume of 11,621 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $80.70 million and a P/E ratio of -4.49.

Invinity Energy Systems plc (IES.L) Company Profile (LON:IES)

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems plc (IES.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems plc (IES.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.