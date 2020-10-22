IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IQV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IQVIA from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on IQVIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on IQVIA from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.89.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $169.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.15. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 248.90, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $81.79 and a 12-month high of $176.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total value of $464,479,395.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $11,173,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares in the company, valued at $116,581,917.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,103,371 shares of company stock worth $494,977,443 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,564,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,917,680,000 after acquiring an additional 832,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IQVIA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $856,647,000 after acquiring an additional 149,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,893,000 after acquiring an additional 56,025 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $269,572,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,763,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,199,000 after acquiring an additional 379,176 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

