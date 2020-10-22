Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Shares Gap Up to $3.22

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.22, but opened at $3.40. Irish Continental Group shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 54 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 million and a P/E ratio of 26.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.43.

About Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC)

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container & Terminal. The Ferries segment transports passengers and cars, roll on roll off freight, and container lift on lift off freight on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe, as well as offers package holidays.

