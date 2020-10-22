iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.52-4.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.365-1.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.iRobot also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.43-3.53 EPS.

iRobot stock opened at $84.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.58. iRobot has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $98.55.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.58. iRobot had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that iRobot will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IRBT shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded iRobot from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Colliers Securities lowered iRobot from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James upgraded iRobot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.22.

In other iRobot news, Director Ruey Bin Kao sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $48,457.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,641.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 7,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $567,381.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,175.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,914 shares of company stock worth $2,079,689 over the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

