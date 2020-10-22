IronRidge Resources (LON:IRR) Shares Gap Down to $18.45

IronRidge Resources Ltd (LON:IRR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.45, but opened at $17.50. IronRidge Resources shares last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 672,056 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $62.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 15.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 12.51.

In other IronRidge Resources news, insider Neil Lindsey Herbert bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

IronRidge Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Africa and Australia. The company explores for lithium pegmatites in Ghana covering 645 square kilometers of granted and under application tenure through direct applications and earn-in agreements; and gold in Chad, Central Africa covering 900 square kilometers of granted tenure.

