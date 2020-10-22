iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the September 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

TUR stock opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.02. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $29.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 330.6% in the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 40,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 31,044 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

