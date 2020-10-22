iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $115.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.70 and a 200 day moving average of $114.97. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

